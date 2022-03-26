Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods call it quits just 11 months after getting engaged

Katie Price has reportedly split with her car salesman fiancé Carl Woods just 11 months after getting engaged.

The couple – who were set to marry this year and had been trying for a baby – called it quits after a “difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases”, according to sources close to the pair.

“Katie and Carl have decided to split up,” one said. “It’s been a difficult couple of months and their ongoing court cases have just added even more stress to the situation.

“It really seems to be over for now and they are both very sad about it. But of course no one would be surprised if they got back together.”

The split comes just days after Carl appeared in court accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a row with Katie.

He arrived at Colchester Magistrates’ Court holding hands with Katie, but later shared a cryptic post, saying: “This is what loyalty looks like”, alongside a picture of himself and his dog.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison.

Katie has also recently been charged with harassing her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost

There were concerns for their relationship after all images of Katie disappeared from Carl’s Instagram account.

She later appeared without her huge diamond ring on Instagram.

This is despite the fact that the seemingly loved-up couple had enjoyed a romantic getaway in South East Asia.

There were rumours that Katie was pregnant, as Carl was spotted tenderly stroking her stomach as they relaxed by the swimming pool at their complex.

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 19, with former footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with third husband Kieran Hayler.

Following her latest stint in rehab, Katie revealed plans to grow her brood and said she wanted a huge family with the Essex car salesman.

She declared in a statement to fans: "I've found the strength to turn my life around.

"With my weekly therapy and focusing on my future with Carl Woods and getting married.

"And having babies, and committed, back to being a woman in power."

Speaking at the beginning of last year, she said that all she wanted for 2021 was a husband and a baby with Carl, who appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2016.

“I’m not getting any younger... I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean,” she said.

"It’s all happened really fast but I know Carl is the man for me. He’s The One and I couldn’t be happier — look at me!"

It follows reports that her ex-husband Kieran Hayler has warned their two children that she is facing jail for harassment.

Katie was recently charged with harassing Kieran's fiancée Michelle Penticost and will appear in court when she returns home from Thailand.

Katie was arrested in January on suspicion of breaching her restraining order after she allegedly texted Michelle.

The star is banned from contacting Kieran's partner under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her in a school playground.