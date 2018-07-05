Katie Holmes spotted in Monkstown as she ditches Paris Fashion Week for Dublin

Katie Holmes has been enjoying a low-key visit to Dublin this summer, in what is believed to be her first visit to Ireland.

The Dawson's Creek star (39) is an expert at evading photographers, even in New York and Los Angeles, which are both literally brimming with paparazzi, but one Irish photographer managed to nab an elusive shot of the star on Irish soil.

She was pictured grabbing a coffee and a takeaway bag at Avoca in Monkstown, south county Dublin, on Monday, after she enjoyed a whistlestop trip to Paris for Haute Couture Week to catch the Christian Dior show.

Instead of obvious tourist attractions like the Ring of Kerry and Cliffs of Moher, she stayed true to her 'normal girl' image and is instead focused on enjoying a low-key trip spending time with friends. How very Beyonce-riding-a-Dublin-bike-in-2009-of-her.

Katie Holmes attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture)

Holmes, sporting a new shaggy bob, opted for a boldly striped shirt dress and a pair of 'Sienna' slides by American designer Tory Burch. It's unclear if she's joined by her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, but she was with her in Paris, so it's not outside the realm of possibility.

The actress is never far from the rumour mill and it was recently reported that she had split with boyfriend of five years Jamie Foxx, but she quashed the claims via her spokesperson in a statement in which she denounced the end of their relationship as "100 per cent untrue."

Since first hooking up in 2013, Foxx and Holmes have gone to extraordinary lengths to to keep their relationship a secret and it was only in September that they were pictured hand in hand on a Malibu beach that confirmed what tabloids have been reporting for years - they are, in fact, not so secretly dating.

Ireland has become a go-to destination for all walks of celebrities in recent years, but over the last 12 months, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively temporarily called it home, as did Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham and Gemma Arterton.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Online Editors