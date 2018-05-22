Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 22 May 2018

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise enjoy night at the ballet in sweet matching outfits

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoy a night at American Ballet Theater at Lincoln Center on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Katie Holmes attends the 2018 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Actress Katie Holmes enjoyed a family night out with her daughter Suri Cruise for a VIP night at the ballet.

Holmes (38) was invited to the opening night of the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Monday night, bringing her 12-year-old as her date for an evening of culture. The Dawson's Creek star was dressed in a fit and flare floral dress by her good friend Zac Posen, while her daughter looked adorable in a floral patterned ankle length dress.

The pair were pictured leaving Lincoln Center hand in hand in a rare public appearance as Holmes prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, except for a handful of events per year. Last night, she walked the red carpet alone but was by Suri's side the rest of the night.

Suri is the only daughter from Katie Holmes' marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she divorced in 2012. Katie chose living in New York over Los Angeles in order to ensure her daughter has a more normal life away from the glare of Hollywood.

Online Editors

