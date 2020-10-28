Kathryn Thomas reveals she had ‘no immediate connection’ with her newborn daughter

Kathryn Thomas has disclosed how there were times after her daughter Ellie’s birth where she felt no connection with her

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas has disclosed how there were times after her daughter Ellie’s birth where she felt no connection with her and said there were times “she didn’t feel like mine”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Kathryn said: “I just looked and felt no connection. I went through days of wanting people there and not wanting people there.

"I remember standing there crying. I'd had it a few times in the hospital where it was like, 'Oh she doesn't feel like mine'.

"I remember feeling like, 'I don't have a connection here'."

Kathryn also revealed Ellie, now two years old, is keeping the family entertained during the second lockdown.

Kathryn told of how Ellie mortified her very recently.

"She's great, she's keeping us entertained every day which is a blessing.

"The embarrassment the other day. We're potty training at the moment, you know, and she was coming out with her childminders and she'd had a little accident.

"So she had her pants and everything in the bag and she just went running up to this couple who were coming out of the medical centre all masked up and everything.

"And she was like, 'Look, I did a pee pee in my pants'. And I just went, 'Oh dear Lord, moving on'.

"I laughed the whole way home. You just can't make it up, they have no filter. It's brilliant."

Kathryn said that getting out every day was her secret to conquering lockdown as she admitted that she “would go cracked if I didn’t get out every day - so I have to. Don’t let the rain put you off, we’re coming into November now.

“We're coming into dark evenings and all of that but you've got to get outside, you've got to stay within your 5k radius obviously but it is so important.

"If you can get out in the mornings or get out in the evenings, it's really about, I think, looking at your week and how you're going to structure it," she said.

