Kathryn Thomas hopes to return to work by Christmas after birth of second baby

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas has indicated how she hopes to return to work by Christmas following on from the birth of baby number two.

The well-known personality (42) has gone into full nesting-mode as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with husband Pádraig McLoughlin.

She is due a sibling for daughter Ellie (3) towards the end of October and is currently getting her Kilmainham home ready for the new arrival.

“I’m good, not a bother. I have a couple of weeks left to go so thankfully I’m feeling great. I’m still feeling mobile enough but I’ve definitely slowed down over the last week or ten days,” she said.

“I just finished filming ‘No Place Like Home’ at the weekend and got my brother’s wedding this weekend coming. After that, I’ve carved out some down-time and have delegated all the work out so looking forward to a couple of weekends of just chilling and getting my head in the game, as they say.”

She is starting work on her home shortly and is hoping to get a bit of extra space with a garden construction.

“The painter is starting next Tuesday and we’re getting a Seomra put in at the end of the garden so that’s all meant to be happening before October,” she said.

“So when I say I'm having down time, I'm delegating jobs that are meant to be happening. It's always exciting getting things like the nursery done. We’re moving Ellie into a different room.”

She has also organised her commitments with RTÉ, give that she fronts its flagship weight-loss programme ‘Operation Transformation.’

Ms Thomas, who has worked with RTÉ nearly two decades, indicated that she hopes to return to work on the show before Christmas, all going well.

“The production team have been fantastic as they always are and I had a chat with Philip (producer) months ago; he was one of the first people who knew I was pregnant. They are just going to work around me and whatever I'm available to do,” she said.

“I'm still hoping to be back to work before Christmas to do all the interviews with them but am definitely not going to be there for assessment day. I’m due the end of October and that’s when it’s all kicking off so am definitely going to take those couple of weeks and hopefully be back by Christmas. Let’s see how I go after that.

“All the experts are ready to help out and do the assessment day and the reveals and all that stuff that I would normally be doing. And then I think, once I’m back in studio for January, that’s the plan at the moment. And again, they’ve got a plan B if that’s not the case. So I’m not putting any pressure on myself.”

She was speaking at the launch of GreenAware‘s ‘Be Part of Something Bigger’ challenge.

The environmentally-friendly brand is calling on people to take small steps towards choosing sustainable household products in their daily routines. Kicking off on September 18, she’s a member of the celebrity Green Squad, alongside Rosanna Davison, Baz Ashmawy, Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan. The celebrity winner of the challenge will earn €5,000 for their charity while a member of the public will pick up €1,000 in cash.



