Kate Middleton wraps up baby bump in high street statement coat for day of charity visits

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) is back in the swing of her royal duties during her latest public engagement today as she approaches her third trimester of pregnancy. The mother-of-two is expecting her third child with husband Prince William and has been busy enjoying some downtime with her family while also tending to her responsibilites.

She wrapped up her growing baby bump in a chic red coat by British brand Boden, wearing the 'Lena' coat which retails for nearly €250, a decidedly cheaper design than the the €1,700 Mulberry coat she wore in Coventry yesterday. Kate made a special visit to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, a children's hospital, and met with patients, their parents and medical staff to open the latest phase in the institution's ambitious redevelopment project.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital

On arrival, she was greeted by nine-year-old Ava Watt, who was chosen to present the Duchess with teddy bears. After viewing the new centre, which has transformed the hospital's inpatient facilities and fulfils its goal of providing modern accommodation for all the young patients, and allowing parents or carers to stay comfortably by their bedside, she delivered a short speech praised the premises. "I'd like to thank you for having me here today," she said. "It's been my first visit to great Ormond Street and I've been so impressed by everything I've seen and the scale of the work going on here.

"It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people. I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time. "My main message is congratulations to you all. It means so much to the families, both to the parents and children. You can see the real family element the hospital brings at such a difficult time.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building at Great Ormond Street Hospital on January 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"So well done, huge congratulations and I wish you all the very best of success in the future." Later today, Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will visit Bond Primary School in Mitcham, south London to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative.

Ava Watt, aged 9 with Cystic fibrosis, presents Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with a gift during her visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital on January 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

