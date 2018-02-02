Kate Middleton wore her best ever maternity look for her final night in Norway
As royal tours go, Kate Middleton's trip to Sweden and Norway has been an enlightening one.
The Duchess of Cambridge introduced a bolder wardrobe over the course of the four days, wrapping up today, but it was clear from last night's look that she saved the best for last. On Thursday night, she wore a billowing blush pink gown with satin cape detail by Alexander McQueen, in what was by far her best ever maternity look.
Throughout the Scandinavia tour, she has been incorporating pieces of the British royal family into her looks, wearing pearl drop earrings she inherited from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and last night, she wore the same diamond bracelet that Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947.
Kate and Will attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace in Oslo, hosted by Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whom they have been spending the majority of their time with as they tour the country.
Today, for their last engagement, the young royals paid a visit to the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the successful Norwegian television programme "Skam". They return to London later today.
Online Editors
