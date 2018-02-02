Style Celebrity News

Saturday 3 February 2018

Kate Middleton wore her best ever maternity look for her final night in Norway

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is escorted into dinner by King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (second right) is escorted into dinner by King Harald V of Norway followed by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge ecorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (second right) is escorted into dinner by King Harald V of Norway and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) is ecorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a dinner at the Royal Palace with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway walk into dinner at the Royal Palace on day 3 of the royal visit to Sweden and Norway by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is escorted into dinner by King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a dinner at the Royal Palace on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a dinner at the Royal Palace with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a dinner at the Royal Palace on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers as she greets the crowd outside the Royal Palace ahead of visiting the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to greet the crowd outside the Royal Palace ahead of visiting the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on day 3 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway
(L-R) Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Crown Prince Haakon and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on day 3 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway visit 'MESH', a work-space for start-up tech companies on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)
As royal tours go, Kate Middleton's trip to Sweden and Norway has been an enlightening one.

The Duchess of Cambridge introduced a bolder wardrobe over the course of the four days, wrapping up today, but it was clear from last night's look that she saved the best for last. On Thursday night, she wore a billowing blush pink gown with satin cape detail by Alexander McQueen, in what was by far her best ever maternity look.

Throughout the Scandinavia tour, she has been incorporating pieces of the British royal family into her looks, wearing pearl drop earrings she inherited from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and last night, she wore the same diamond bracelet that Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947.

Kate and Will attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace in Oslo, hosted by Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whom they have been spending the majority of their time with as they tour the country.

Today, for their last engagement, the young royals paid a visit to the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the successful Norwegian television programme "Skam". They return to London later today.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a dinner at the Royal Palace on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a dinner at the Royal Palace with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on day 3 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers as she greets the crowd outside the Royal Palace ahead of visiting the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park on day 3 of her visit to Sweden and Norway on February 1, 2018 in Oslo, Norway
