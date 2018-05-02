Kate Middleton 'taking extended maternity leave with Prince Louis after returning to work too soon with older children'
Kate Middleton will be taking a longer maternity leave with her third child Prince Louis after going back to royal work "too soon" following the birth of her two old children.
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge (36) welcomed baby Louis earlier this month and was appearing at event one month before. As has become customary, she appeared alongside husband Prince William for a photocall introducing the new arrival to the world just hours after giving birth and she is currently at her 22-room home at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.
It's been a busy few weeks for the new parents, are also today are celebrating daughter Princess Charlotte's third birthday.
Kate is said to be extending her leave an additional few months to spend as much time as possible with her new family before returning to her royal duties, after feeling that she returned too quickly to public life after giving birth to Prince George (five), when she opened a marathon six weeks later and with Princess Charlotte, after two months.
She will be appearing at brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 and both her older children are said to be playing crucial roles as flowergirl and pageboy, and will then be splitting her time between the Palace and their home Amner Hall in Norfolk.
Kate and William are said to be "very happy" with three children and already old pros at parenting, relying on a carefully chosen inner circle for support - that of Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo and Kate's mother Carole, who is always by her daughter's side after giving birth.
