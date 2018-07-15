Kate Middleton stood out among the crowd of blues and whites at Wimbledon today in a bright yellow D&G dress.

Kate Middleton stuns in yellow as she's joined by Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, and William at Wimbledon

Attending the Wimbeldon men's final with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, the duchess (36) was also in the company of Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hugh Grant in the royal box.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also there to watch Novak Djokovic take on Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

The dress was similar to one worn by sister-in-law Meghan Markle on Thursday although Kate's had cap sleeves where Meghan's was sleeveless, and by designer Brandon Maxwell.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Gill Brook as she attends the Men's Singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Kate and Meghan made their first public appearance together without their husbands at Wimbledon where they watched the women's final.

Meghan's friend Serena Williams was beaten by German star Angelique Kerber.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the royal box on centre court on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 15, 2018. Tim Ireland/PA Wire.

Meghan wore a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt with wide-leg white trousers while Kate wore a white polkadot dress with her trademark nude pointed courts.

Elle reports that Meghan chose Ralph Lauren because when she attended Wimbledon two years ago it was as a guest of Ralph Lauren and that it was the brand's PR Violet von Westenholz who set her up with Prince Harry.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she arrives to watch South Africa's Kevin Anderson play Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 15, 2018. Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah sit in the Royal Box ahead of Serbia's Novak Djokovic men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Neil Hall/Pool via Reuters

Tom Hiddleston in the royal box on centre court on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 15, 2018. See PA story TENNIS Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.

Online Editors