Kate Middleton and Prince William have been greeted by hundreds of cheering well-wishers in Ballymena on the second day of their Northern Ireland visit.

Kate Middleton steps out in chic cape coat for day two of Northern Ireland tour in Ballymena

Several hundred people lined the streets of the Co Antrim town as Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on a walkabout. The crowds braved the cold outside the Braid Centre.

The couple were there to learn more about the work of Cinemagic - a charity that uses film, TV and digital technologies to inspire and educate young people. It was the first public engagement on the second and final day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Kate was pictured wearing a Mulberry cape coat.

They started Thursday with a private meeting with officers and staff from the Police Service of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets wellwishers as she arrives in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 28, 2019. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP)

During the Ballymena walkabout, they spoke to members of the public who had been waiting a number of hours to catch a glimpse before heading inside the centre. Wearing a Mulberry coat, Kate chatted to officials from Mid and East Antrim Council while William spoke to DUP MP Ian Paisley, who presented him with a wooden walking stick.

The couple then talked to Emma Noble and Jack Francis, who played them a short film they recently made. They also watched young budding directors and producers as they practised shooting a film.

They chatted to the Cinemagic members as they demonstrated the software used to help create programmes and films.

Kate was also given a lesson in special effects make-up. The visit to Ballymena comes after a range of high-energy engagements on Wednesday.

William and Kate played football at Belfast's Windsor Park and took part in a canoe race in Co Fermanagh, before rounding the day off by pulling pints at a reception for young leaders at Belfast's famous Empire music hall.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

