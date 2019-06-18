Kate Middleton showcases Philip Treacy creation at Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton showcased another of award-winning Irish milliner Philip Treacy's designs at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old paired the Treacy haute couture creation with an Elie Saab resort '20 blue dress for the first day of the race event.

The Duchess of Cambridge during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Adam Davy/PA Wire

The dress, which features a pussy-bow tie at the neck, had customised long sleeves for the Duchess of Cambridge's appearance at the royal family's day out.

Philip Treacy has become the go-to milliner for the royal family and famously created a whopping 20 hats for guests attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

Royal Ascot is traditionally a family day out for the Queen who is joined by her children and grandchildren for an afternoon out at the races.

Despite the rain at the iconic race day today, thousands of racegoers were treated to the sight of the Queen and senior royals processing in carriages along the famous Berkshire course to mark the start of the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.Adam Davy/PA Wire

The only senior royal family members missing were new parents Prince Harry and Meghan, who are looking after their six-week-old baby Archie.

Royal Ascot is as much a social and fashion occasion as a sporting event, and racegoers took the opportunity to turn on the style, from chic hats and summer dresses to sharp suits and top hat and tails.

The royal men looked smart in their morning suits and silk top hats, while the Queen was elegant in an Angela Kelly outfit and hat, with a Canadian Northern Star diamond brooch.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked stylish in an Emilia Wickstead dress and Jane Taylor hat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Adam Davy/PA Wire

The Queen was joined in her carriage by the Prince Andrew and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima, who only last week visited Ireland for their first-ever royal visit.

Online Editors