Wednesday 24 January 2018

Kate Middleton recycles €200 baby blue maternity coat for rainy day in London

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Kings College during a visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute on January 24, 2018 in London, England
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children, teachers and other stakeholders as she launches a mental health programme for schools, the latest initiative from the Heads Together campaign, during her visit to Roe Green Junior School on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Roe Green Junior School on January 23, 2018 in London, England to launch a programme that supports children's mental health at school. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, makes a speech at Roe Green Junior School in Brent, London January 23, 2018 as she launches a mental health programme for schools as part of the Heads Together campaign. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Jonathan BradyJONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge interacts with patient Rafael Chana, 4, during her visit to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building at the Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, on January 17, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Frank AugsteinFRANK AUGSTEIN/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in Mitcham
Composite image of the Duchess of Cambridge arriving to officially open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre during a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital (left) and the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in Mitcham (right)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) receives a hug during a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative (WJTI) on January 17, 2018 London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton is an old pro at maternity dressing.

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) is expecting her third child with husband Prince William and is relying on the timeless staples she wore during her first two pregnancies to keep her as polished as ever. For a visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Kings College, she wore a collarless baby blue coat by Seraphine, her preferred brand for maternity wear.

She first wore the coat while expecting her daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015. And she tied her hair up in a rare ponytail, a style she often prefers in the late stages of her pregnancy.

It's been a busy weeks for Kate, who has made a number of appearances during January, particularly for two of her most cherished causes - children and mental health, as part of her work with Heads Together.

Later today, she will visit a  specialist NHS unit caring for the women alongside their children.

The unit is a key research facility in the university's efforts to fast-track new treatments to patients affected by conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and epilepsy.

The work undertaken by the academics at the leading teaching and research university is likely to find practical use helping to treat mothers at the Bethlem Royal Hospital.

In a speech on Tuesday, Kate said she was committed to helping the "youngest and most vulnerable" when she launched the pilot of a new mental health website aimed at providing resources for primary school teachers supporting their pupils.

The visits are part of the duchess's desire to continue to develop her understanding of the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health, to learn what support is available, and to hear first-hand about the science underpinning our understanding of the biological influences on maternal mental health.

Additional reporting by Press Association

