Kate Middleton recycles €200 baby blue maternity coat for rainy day in London

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) is expecting her third child with husband Prince William and is relying on the timeless staples she wore during her first two pregnancies to keep her as polished as ever. For a visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Kings College, she wore a collarless baby blue coat by Seraphine, her preferred brand for maternity wear.

She first wore the coat while expecting her daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015. And she tied her hair up in a rare ponytail, a style she often prefers in the late stages of her pregnancy. It's been a busy weeks for Kate, who has made a number of appearances during January, particularly for two of her most cherished causes - children and mental health, as part of her work with Heads Together.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Kings College during a visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute on January 24, 2018 in London, England

Later today, she will visit a specialist NHS unit caring for the women alongside their children. The unit is a key research facility in the university's efforts to fast-track new treatments to patients affected by conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and epilepsy.

The work undertaken by the academics at the leading teaching and research university is likely to find practical use helping to treat mothers at the Bethlem Royal Hospital. In a speech on Tuesday, Kate said she was committed to helping the "youngest and most vulnerable" when she launched the pilot of a new mental health website aimed at providing resources for primary school teachers supporting their pupils.

The visits are part of the duchess's desire to continue to develop her understanding of the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health, to learn what support is available, and to hear first-hand about the science underpinning our understanding of the biological influences on maternal mental health. Additional reporting by Press Association

