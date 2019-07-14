Kate Middleton radiant in powder blue Emilia Wickstead ahead of Wimbledon men's final

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon for Roger Federer's clash with Novak Djokovic.

Kate is wearing a pale blue mid-length dress with nude heels, while William looks casual in a grey suit jacket with navy trousers.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meets AELTC staff ahead of the Men's Singles Final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Britain July 14, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

The royal couple met with senior figures from the All England Lawn Tennis Club, including head referee and former player Andrew Jarrett.

They also met with four of the club's team of ball boys and girls.

The Duchess of Cambridge meet ballboys and ballgirls ahead of the Men's Singles Final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Sunday July 14, 2019. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Kate's powder blue 50s-style dress is from a collection by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Despite being friends with Roger Federer, the duke and duchess were tight lipped about who they were hoping to see lift the trophy.

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Saturday July 13, 2019. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Dave Knights, head of the service stewards at the championships, said: "They gave no indication at all about who they wanted to win."

It is Kate's third visit to the championships this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex with Pippa Matthews on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Saturday July 13, 2019. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

On Saturday she sat alongside her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex to watch Serena Williams crash to a straight sets defeat against Simona Halep in the women's final.

Halep, who previously shared her hopes of seeing Kate in the royal box, said it was an "honour" and "an extra boost" to play in front of the duchesses.

Kate was among the first people to congratulate the Romanian as she left the court to celebrate her maiden Wimbledon title.

Earlier in the tournament, Kate enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the club and made the rare move of watching a game on one of its outside courts.

Her visits have included meeting British players past and present, junior competitors and the project managers behind the recently redeveloped Number One Court.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's meeting with senior figures at Wimbledon today was momentarily interrupted when Roger Federer crossed the bridge between the Millennium building and Centre Court.

Federer was greeted by loud cheers from fans waiting on the path below.

