Kate Middleton puts new twist on classic gown for black tie gala alongside the Beckhams and Kate Moss

Kate Middleton, the British royal family's reigning queen of recycling, recruiting a tailor to customise one of her most well-received looks to give it a new lease of life.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the floral print black gown at the 2017 BAFTAs, which featured a strapless neckline the first time around, which has since been tailored into a more modest cap sleeve style for the a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday night. The Alexander McQueen gown sent royal watchers into a frenzy, not only because it's regarded as one of her best looks, but the new twist showed her determination to at least appearing frugal with her lavish wardrobe budget.

The first time around, she opted for a low, voluminous bun, but this time, it was back to her trademark bouncy blowdry, the same style she wore for a children's charity event earlier in the day. Last night, she spoke to young people about getting more youngsters visiting art galleries, and said she was thinking of taking her son Prince George to the National Portrait Gallery. Kate, who has a history of art degree, has been a patron of the organisation since 2012, and was at the event raising money to refurbish the gallery in central London.

She was met by the gallery's director Dr Nicholas Cullinan before being introduced to dignitaries and members of its youth forum and viewing artwork produced by some of its outreach programmes. The black tie gala attracted an A-list guestlist, harnessing the power of the royal influence, including David and Victoria Beckham, who was dressed head-to-toe in her new season collection and a pair of hot pink pumps.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge attends the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Supermodel Kate Moss also arrived to a frenzy of activity, in a burnt orange dress and black fur shrug, while model Jourdan Dunn chose a metallic Armani gown. Liam Payne are Bianca Jagger rounded off the well-known guestlist.

Princess Beatrice arrived hand-in-hand with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in her first red carpet appearance with the property tycoon.

Youth forum member Isabella Titherington, 18, said she spoke to the duchess about how galleries can seem "inaccessible and intimidating" to young people.

She added: "She did agree that sometimes galleries can seem inaccessible to younger generations and it is good to open them up to that demographic."

Savanna Achampong said the duchess had told her she was thinking of bringing Prince George to the gallery. The 19-year-old youth forum member added: "She said she was thinking of bringing George here. She said that maybe she could speak to us so we could recommend what paintings they should come and see. She was really genuine and down to earth, really nice."

David and Victoria Beckham attends the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Online Editors