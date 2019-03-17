Kate Middleton marks St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards in chic emerald ensemble

Kate Middleton wore her unofficial St Patrick's Day uniform of head-to-toe emerald green during her annual visit to the Irish Guards in London.

Every year since her 2011 wedding to Prince William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge has adopted a different shade of green to meet the 1st Battalion at their base in Hounslow, west London today.

Kate opted for a deep green Alexander McQueen coat, velvet Gianvito Rossi heels and a hat from Lock and Co. At the beginning of their duties, they led a minute's silence to pay respects to the New Zealand terror attack victims.

The parade began with the Last Post, before a minute of silence was observed by the royals, the Irish Guards and their families who stood in memory of the 50 victims.

The Duchess of Cambridge present shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards as she attends the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow

The sun shone as Kate, wearing a dark green Alexander McQueen coat and hat from Lock and Co, then handed out baskets of shamrock.

After Kate presented the shamrock to officers and warrant officers, three cheers were raised to the royal duo before a march past where William took the salute.

Some 350 soldiers marched on the Parade Square at Cavalry Barracks on Sunday morning.

Their families proudly watched on wrapped up warm with blankets to protect from the cold March wind.

The Duchess of Cambridge strokes the Irish Guards mascot as she attends the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, to present shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards

Leading the procession was Irish wolfhound and mascot Domnhall, whom Kate patted and stroked several times while presenting him with a shamrock.

Drummer David Murray, his regimental handler, said the St Patrick's Day parade was "number one" in his calendar and like a "second birthday".

The mascot, wearing a red coat, was presented with his first shamrock in 2013 and today led the regimental band and parade.

Drummer Murray said: "We've had a week-long preparation as a battalion, we've had a couple of rehearsals, couple of little bits that we've had to obviously fine tune.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, to present shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards

"Domhnall - he's been in the battalion since 2012, he's pretty good at his job... doesn't really need to fine tune much so in regards to me and him it's been quite a smooth week."

He added: "He helps me through the parade to be honest, he knows what he's doing."

Additional reporting by Press Association

