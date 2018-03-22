Kate Middleton makes final public appearance before maternity leave in typically chic style

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge (35) is due to give birth to her third child with husband Prince William next month and today marked her last official engagement before having leave over the next number of months.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

We will still catch a glimpse of her in April when the new parents do their traditional photocall outside St Mary's Hospital and she will also play a key role at brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May. She wrapped up her royal duties temporarily with a visit alongside William to SportsAid, to celebrate the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena, opting for a collarless cream coat by GOAT and a printed top by Hobbs.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: "Today's public engagements by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Her Royal Highness's last before starting her maternity leave." Despite being heavily pregnant with her third child, which is due in April, the duchess's schedule has been busy over the past few weeks.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Highlights have included attending her first official event with Meghan Markle, when the pair joined William and Prince Harry for a question and answer session about the royal trio's Royal Foundation and their charitable aims for the future. And on Wednesday Kate launched a major project, an early years steering group, which will look at ways of improving how society supports children so they have the resilience to cope with life's pressures when adults.

The duchess's due date has not been released but it is thought the Cambridges' baby is expected a few days after the Queen's birthday, April 21. If the latest addition to William and Kate's family arrives on time it is likely the duchess will be able to attend Harry and Ms Markle's wedding on May 19.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The duke and duchess will begin their day at the Olympic Park's Copper Box arena in Stratford, east London, for an event staged by SportsAid, a national charity helping the next generation of Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth champions.

The duke and duchess will take part in a Commonwealth quiz alongside athletes, coaches and supporters who will be questioned about their knowledge of the Commonwealth.

The couple will also watch a wheelchair basketball session and meet the players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and be shown a media training session for young athletes. Every year SportsAid supports more than 1,000 athletes - the vast majority aged 12-18 - by providing a financial award to help with training and competition costs.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The charity also helps develop other vital skills for professional athletes by providing media training, nutritional advice and performance lifestyle guidance. Later, at St Luke's Community Centre near Clerkenwell, William and Kate will help locals and volunteers put the finishing touches to a meal that is being prepared for this year's Commonwealth Big Lunch.

The Big Lunch project aims to encourage as many people as possible to sit down to a meal with members of their community once a year. Commonwealth Big Lunches are part of the official celebrations leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being staged in London and Windsor Castle next month. In the centre's cafe, William and Kate will be given a briefing on the work of St Luke's, which provides services and activities, has a range of facilities including a fully equipped cookery school and runs community classes on healthy home cooking and avoiding food waste.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a Commonwealth Quiz in which athletes, coaches and supporters are questioned on their knowledge of the Commonwealth, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a Commonwealth Quiz in which athletes, coaches and supporters are questioned on their knowledge of the Commonwealth, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after they watched wheelchair basketball during a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, London Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge during a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, London Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge meets wheelchair basketball players during a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, London Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players during a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, London Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge arrives to watch wheelchair basketball during a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, London Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The couple will also take part in a recipe workshop and discussion in the kitchen with locals, who regularly chat about their favourite dishes and what inspires them to make them. See all the pictures from her last final appearance, here:

Press Association