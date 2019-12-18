Kate Middleton leads Christmas lunch arrivals at Buckingham Palace - with Charlotte and Louis in tow

While some members of the British royal family will spend the holidays together at the monarch's formal celebrations in Sandringham, others will be spending it with their in-laws or privately. Today's event at the palace is hosted annually as an opportunity to thank extended members of the family for contributing to the royal household.

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed and waved for waiting fans outside palace gates from behind the wheel of her Range Rover. Princess Charlotte (four) and Prince Louis (one) were both pictured in the backseat, with little Louis' cherubic cheeks dominating much of the commentary around the images on social media.

Prince William travelled separately with their eldest Prince George (six) sitting in the front seat and a member of their security team in the back.

Prince Louis arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London

Today's festivities officially marks the Christmas season for senior royals, who will spend the afternoon celebrating together at a lavish lunch at the Marble Hall for approximately 50 people.

Today marks the first time Prince Andrew has been seen since withdrawing from public life, a decision he made after criticism over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the backlash from his car crash BBC interview.

His daughter Princess Beatrice arrived separately and was not pictured with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall, husband Mike and children Mia and Lena were also pictured, as was Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward.

The Cambridges will be spending Christmas at Sandringham this year as part of their commitment to splitting the holidays between the royal family and the Middletons.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the celebrations today, as scheduled, as they are on a six week break and spending the majority of their time in the US.

The palace issued a statement last month confirming the Sussexes plans to enjoy some downtime with their seven-month-old son Archie and spend quality time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, at an undisclosed location.

Prince George sits in the front passenger seat next to his father the Duke of Cambridge as they arrive for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland," the statement read.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen."

