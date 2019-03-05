Kate Middleton joins Meghan and Harry at Buckingham Palace to honour Prince Charles

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, fresh from her tour of Northern Ireland last week, wore a silk mint blue dress with delicate beading and a Victorian-style collar, clutching an Alexander McQueen box bag and a pair of nude suede LK Bennett heels. After nearly one full year in the royal family, Meghan has finally acquired enough pieces to begin recycling - and the positive publicity that comes with it - with her Amanda Wakeley cream coat, a new metallic floral jacquard dress and a pair of heels nearly identical to Kate.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has strict rules about dress for senior royals, only which she enforces when she's in their presence or at an event such as this - which is why Meghan is wearing a pair of flesh coloured tights for the first time in several months. The foursome were on hand to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales, honouring his contribution to the national life of Wales over the decades.

Charles arrived to the event with his sons and daughters-in-law, while he was in conversation with his mother and wife Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

British prime minister Theresa May was in attendance, as was Welsh band Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince's Trust in their early days, were also at the event, and Game Of Thrones star Owen Teale.

Charles was created the Prince of Wales at the age of nine, on July 26 1958, and was formally invested with the title at Caernarfon Castle by the Queen on July 1 1969. The investiture regalia he wore was on display, including the coronet, sword, ring and rod, as well as the Letters Patent for the creation of Charles as Prince of Wales in 1958.

Today marked the first event Meghan and Kate attended an event together since Christmas when they put on a united front to silence the persistent feud rumours. On Monday, royal reporter Omid Scobie, who contributes to Good Morning America and Harper's Bazaar said the reports were exaggerated, in particular when it came to dividing their courts from operating exclusively under the Kensington Palace umbrella.

"I've had aides at Kensington Palace say to me that long before Meghan even came on the scene, they always knew that when he got married and wasn't sort of the spare wheel, that he would go off and do his own thing with his partner and they would very much live under their household with their own staff," he said on Yahoo UK's Royal Box. "A lot of people expected this to be a divide which happened a lot further down the line but baby Sussex is just around the corner and there's a lot to do before then, so this split of the households will be the most important thing."

It's believed that Kate is throwing Meghan a more low-key baby shower in London, which will be more for those in her inner circle, including her mother Doria Ragland, who didn't attend the celebrity-filled New York bash.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

