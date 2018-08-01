Kate Middleton has reportedly become a "pillar of support" for her sister-in-law Meghan Markle as she adjusts to royal life.

Kate Middleton is a 'pillar of support' for Meghan Markle during drama with her father

The early days of Meghan's foray into the British royal family have been tarnished by her father Thomas Markle's regular tabloid interviews in which he regularly criticises his daughter and her new in-laws.

In spite of their personality differences, the Duchess of Cambridge (36) is said to be making an effort to "be kind" to her as their friendship grows.

"Meghan is at her wits’ end over this," a source told Vanity Fair.

(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Kate’s made a real effort to be kind to Meghan (36) and to include her. They’re quite different characters but they get along well."

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, which took place over the course of nine hours, former lighting director Thomas said: "I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the royal family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced.

"I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England

