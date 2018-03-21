Kate Middleton heralds the arrival of spring with bespoke Jenny Packham coat

Kate Middleton adopted an uncharacteristically colourful look for one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child next month.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge (35) is expecting a little sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William in April, and has been busier than ever filling up her schedule before taking maternity leave to focus on the new arrival.

It's fitting that one of her final events was a visit to a symposium of leading academics and charities championing early intervention into the lives of children, help in London today at the Royal Society of Medicine, organised by the Royal Foundation. And she was typically cheery in both her demeanour and her wardrobe, introducing a new maternity item, a bright green coat, with silk bow detail in lieu of a collar, made bespoke by her favourite designer Jenny Packham.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a symposium of leading academics and charities championing early intervention into the lives of children at the Royal Society of Medicine in London

She finished off the look with a pair of camel suede pumps by L.K. Bennett. While Kate's every public move is covered in depth, there is extra attention on her today as it marks one of her last appearances before maternity leave and interest in the royal family is greater than ever as her brother-in-law Prince Harry prepares to wed Meghan Markle in May. She has made children's causes her primary focus, through her work with the Royal Foundation and Heads Together, the mental health organisation she set up with Harry and William.

Her curiosity about the subject was triggered from her interest in issues like addiction, the effects of family breakdown, and her visits to charities and support organisations. Kate has been struck time again that so many of society's greatest social and health challenges often stem from problems that start to manifest themselves in the earliest years in life. Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors