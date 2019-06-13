Kate Middleton recycled one of her best rated summer dresses for an event in London on Wednesday night.

Kate Middleton recycled one of her best rated summer dresses for an event in London on Wednesday night.

Kate Middleton has summer eveningwear down to a fine art in recycled off the shoulder dress

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, who has amped up her work schedule and appearances in recent weeks, was the guest of honour at a gala dinner hosted by Action on Addiction at an event to mark Addiction Awareness Week. The mother-of-three arrived at London's Somerset House in an off the shoulder dress by Brazilian designer Barbara Casasola, a look she previous wore at an event at the National History Museum in 2016.

It was hard to distinguish between the looks of then vs now, if not for her change of accessories, choosing a pair of glittering Jimmy Choo heels and a Wilbur & Gussie foldover clutch last night, updating the look appropriately for a somewhat miserable summer's evening.

The stretch knit midi-dress has been carried through collections since Kate first wore it three years ago and is primed for versatility. Casasola's line is still relatively new and despite the royal seal of approval, she is still operating somewhat under the radar, slowly building an impressive portfolio of both clothing and clients.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery on June 12, 2019 in London, England. HRH is Patron of Action on Addiction. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Also at the event was Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, and his wife Sally, who were seated at top table with the duchess.

Ahead of the dinner, Kate met with clients of Action on Addiction helping to prepare and serve the evening meal under Spring's Michelin-star winning chef Skye Gyngell.

Action on Addiction was one Kate's earliest patronages and she said her experiences with the charity have helped inform her wider work in mental health, particularly the mental health and wellbeing of children.

The duchess described Action on Addiction as "the catalyst" for her interest in early childhood development.

In a speech, she said: "Having met so many people who've suffered from addiction, I have seen over and over again that, sadly, the root causes can so often be traced right back to the very earliest years of someone's life."

She continued: "Trauma experienced in early childhood, in some cases, as a result of separation, abandonment, abuse, or even emotional neglect, can have a lasting effect."

Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys Wood attend the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery on June 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She added: "Sadly, for many who are suffering with addiction, they just don't receive the help they need early enough."

Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors