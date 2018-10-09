Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Kate Middleton glows in recycled lilac dress as she ramps up royal duties since returning from maternity leave

Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on October 9, 2018 in London, England
The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall in London
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on October 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on October 9, 2018 in London, England
Caitlin McBride

Kate Middleton is back into the swing of things after a six month break from her royal duties for maternity leave.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge took extended leave after giving birth to her third child Prince Louis in April , especially in comparison to her six-week and four-month breaks after welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte, respectively. After making her official return to the royal calendar last week at an event at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, she made her first joint appearance with husband Prince William in London today, at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit.

The mother-of-three recycled a long sleeve lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead, proving there really are no hard feelings between the royals and the British designer after her unfavourable remarks about Meghan Markle's wedding day style. She accessorised with the 'Mayfair' bag, a combinations of croc print and Italian leather in lilac, by Aspinal of London, which retails for €825.

Today's inaugural summit aligns with the couple's Heads Together charity and their targeted focus on mental health awareness, and is being co-hosted by the British government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and they watched two presentations on successful mental health programmes in the US and Slovenia.

During her maternity leave, Kate made a handful of public appearances largely for family events like brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle and to mark the annual 'Trooping the Colour' at Buckingham Palace. This Friday, she will lead a number of senior royals at Princess Eugenie's lavish wedding at Windsor Castle, where George and Charlotte will feature in the tiny bridal party as pageboy and flowergirl.

