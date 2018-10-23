Kate Middleton dazzles in Princess Diana's tiara at Buckingham Palace dinner

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge was one of the high ranking royals honouring the arrival of The Netherlands' Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander this evening, debuting a new gown for the occasion.

She sparkled in the Lover's Knot tiara, a piece belonging to Queen Elizabeth, with a long history in the royal family, dating back to 1914. It was one of Diana's preferred jewels, but remains in the British monarch's personal collection and is loaned out on special occasions when tiaras are required.

Her Alexander McQueen gown was a new piece for the duchess, who has been keeping a low profile in recent months since giving birth to her third child and allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to find their feet in their new roles.

Queen Maxima also debuted a dramatic crown all her own, the Stuart Tiara, which has captivated Dutch royal watchers.

Much has been made by the arrival as it marks the first official visit by the Dutch royal family to the UK in 35 years. A number of European royals have visited Britain in recent months as royals on both sides attempt to foster a positive working relationship in preparation life post-Brexit.

