Kate Middleton dazzles in Alexander McQueen gown - and Princess Diana's historic diamond and pearl tiara
When the occasion calls for it, there's only one tiara that Kate Middleton relies on.
On Wednesday night, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge doubled down on her appreciation for the Lover's Knot tiara, a glittering diamond and pearl headpiece made famous by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana; marking her 10th time wearing the historic piece. Kate, alongside Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were the guests of honour at the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, which hosts members of the diplomatic community.
Queen Mary commissioned the piece and passed it down to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth after her death, who has ensured its safe keeping over the decades. Its design was taken from a tiara owned by Mary's grandmother Princess Augusta of Hesse, known as the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.
After becoming one of Diana's favourite pieces, it remained in the palace vault until 2015 when Kate first showed her affection for it, and she has worn it for every tiara-required-dress-code occasion since. For last night's event, one of the most anticipated on the royal watchers calendar, Kate debuted a navy velvet gown by preferred designer Alexander McQueen, also wearing her sash and star of the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
It's hard to imagine a more headline-grabbing accessory than the tiara, but her dramatic diamond necklace, she borrowed another statement piece from Queen Elizabeth's extensive jewellery collection: the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. It was gifted to the British monarch in 1947, before she ascended the throne, estimated to be worth several million.
The Duchess of Cornwall opted for a cream embroidered gown by Bruce Oldfield, a diamond Boucheron tiara and pearl choker and pearl earrings on Wednesday.
The Cambridges are preparing the final touches for their Christmas preparations and will be spending the day at Sandringham with the royals this year, as they alternate between spending time with both sides of their family.
Online Editors
