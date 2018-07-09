Britain's three-month-old Prince Louis was christened today with some of the most senior - and adorable - royals in attendance.

Britain's three-month-old Prince Louis was christened today with some of the most senior - and adorable - royals in attendance.

Kate Middleton beams with Prince Louis at his christening - with George and Charlotte by their side

Louis' big brother and sister Prince George (four) and Princess Charlotte (three) were, as usual, the stars of the show at The Chapel Royal in St James's Palace this afternoon for the celebrations.

Although Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were not in attendance, Prince Charles and Camilla were joined by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton and the the rest of the Middleton clan, including their brother James, Pippa and her husband James.

As with her previous two children, Kate chose an all cream ensemble by Alexander McQueen, with a Jane Taylor fascinator, and beamed as she carried her youngest to the venue, while William held hands with George and Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London

Kensington Palace announced earlier today that Louis will have six godparents, including some of William's oldest friends business developer Nicholas van Cutsem, businessman Guy Pelly and Harry Aubrey Fletcher, alongside Lady Laura Meade, and Kate's school friend Hannah Gillingham and her cousin Lucy Middleton.

Louis is wearing an Angela Kelly-designed replica of the 'royal christening robe', based on the original version which was commissioned by original gown was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. His service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

After the ceremony, the guests will descend on a private tea afternoon at Clarence House and indulge in some desserts - including a tier from Kate and William's 2011 wedding cake.

It marks a rare public appearance for Kate during her six months maternity leave, who has only been pictured on official royal business three times since giving birth to her third child. It will be a busy week, however, for her brother-in-law Prince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle, who were typically affectionate at today's ceremony before their whirlwind trip to Dublin tomorrow.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London

The new Duchess of Sussex opted for a fitted olive green dress by Ralph Lauren and a dramatic hat.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge

Online Editors