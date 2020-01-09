Kate Middleton was pictured driving into Buckingham Palace amid the ongoing royal backlash to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton arrives at Buckingham Palace on her birthday amid royal backlash against Meghan and Harry

After Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be taking a "step back" from their duties, reportedly without notifying Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles or Prince William about the statement, the last 24-hours have been a lesson in crisis PR management.

The ill-timed statement was released just hours before the Duchess of Cambridge's 38th birthday and she was initially expected to host a private celebration at home in Norfolk, but has been drafted in to assess the aftermath of the Sussexes bombshell announcement.

The mother-of-three is normally impossibly cheery in public, but appeared tense as she drove her Range Rover through the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday night.

It's reported that her father-in-law and next in line to the British throne is "incandescent with rage" about Harry's statement, which he learned was being publicised just a few minutes before.

The Evening Standard reports that Queen Elizabeth ordered them not to release the statement while they worked out the complicated logistics required to execute their wishes.

"Courtiers can't believe it. There are so many unanswered questions but they've just up and done it without a thought for anyone else. The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family," a source told The Sun.

Princess Eugenie was also pictured this evening in an occasion which has now been overshadowed by an unheardof departure from two of the most senior members of the royal family.

After the Sussexes announced their intentions on Instagram, accompanied by a throwback picture to their 2017 engagement, the palace released a statement asserting that a formal arrangement was far from being reached.

"Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement reads.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work though."

Earlier today, the Kensington Palace Instagram account released never-before-seen portrait of the duchess taken especially for the occasion. The Sussex Royal account commented underneath, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!"

Press Association reports that Queen Elizabeth has directed all four royal households to find “workable solutions” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within “days not weeks”, a Buckingham Palace source said.

Online Editors