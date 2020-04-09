Kate Middleton and Prince William hire Irish social media guru David Watkins to lead digital team

David Watkins, from Dublin, has been hired as digital communications lead for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: REX

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Kate Middleton and Prince William have hired Irish social media expert David Watkins to lead their digital team.

Mr Watkins (27) from Dublin, previously worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but moved to Cambridges team after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal roles. He was originally headhunted by the Sussexes last year, during which he crafted their ambitious Instagram strategy and is responsible for their digital 'wins' in 2019.

Most recently, he was pictured with Meghan during her final round of engagements in London in January, before she and Harry announced their departure from their royal roles.

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relying more heavily on social media to manage their messaging during COVID-19 lockdown in the UK, Mr Watkins was recruited to lead their digital communications team; a job which he began April 1, the day after Meghan and Harry officially left their post.

During his eight-month employment with the Sussexes, he managed their day-to-day digital branding and led partnerships aligned with their causes, including a takeover of National Geographic.

Expand Close David Watkins, from Dublin, has been hired as digital communications lead for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: REX Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Watkins, from Dublin, has been hired as digital communications lead for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: REX

Since moving to his work to Kensington Palace, he is leaving a similar imprint on the Cambridges social media strategy, including lengthier captions and more personal touches. He reportedly spearheaded the viral video of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's clap for the NHS last month.

In recent weeks, there has been a significant shift in how the Cambridges represent themselves online, notably with a more personal touch. On Wednesday, they shared a screengrab of a Zoom conference call in which Kate and William spoke with primary school students from Casterton Primary Academy whose parents are working on the NHS frontline.

Social media is a key tool for the royal family to reach a wider range of people, in particular the younger generation following them. During Mr Watkins' past career as global social media coordinator at Burberry HQ in London, he led lucrative commercial partnerships with Apple Music.

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, during their three day visit to the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The royal couple made their first trip to Ireland in March in a three-day visit to Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway.

Mr Watkins is a graduate of St Andrew's College in Booterstown and holds a degree in economics and politics from UCD. The Irish Independent has contacted Mr Watkins for comment.

Online Editors