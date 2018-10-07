Kate Hudson shares first photo of her new daughter - and reveals the sentimental reason behind her unusual name

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa into the world earlier this week and now Kate has showed off her "little rosebud".

Alongside two rose emojis, she wrote: "Our little rosebud."

Kate announced she had given birth to her baby daughter on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.

Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

And Kate revealed she was expecting a baby girl with Danny in April, with an adorable gender reveal video posted to social media.

She captioned the clip at the time: "SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.

"If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way (sic)"

