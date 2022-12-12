Kate Hudson: ‘I’ve been having children my entire adult life’

Kate Hudson has not ruled out having more children saying “I don't even know if I’m done yet”.

The 43-year-old actress recently spoke about being a mother to her three children, and how she is embracing her 40s as her “best pocket” of life yet.

“I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” Hudson said in a new interview with Byrdie. “I’ve got my four-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

The Knives Out: Glass Onion star shares her 18-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her 11-year-old son, Bingham, with her ex Matt Bellamy. Hudson also shares her four-year-old daughter, Rani, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

When she was 24-years-old, Hudson welcomed Ryder, with the Black Crowes frontman in January 2004. The two called it quits in 2006 after six years of marriage and finalised their divorce in October 2007.

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went on to date Muse musician Matthew Bellamy in spring 2010, and confirmed they were expecting a child together in January 2011. The engaged couple welcomed their son, Bingham, in July 2011 when Hudson was in her 30s – but called off their engagement in December 2014.

Now, Hudson has found love with her current fiancé and friend of 15 years, Danny Fujikawa. The pair welcomed Rani in October 2018 and got engaged in September 2021.

Although Hudson is open to having more children down the line, she says her 40s have been her favourite decade of life so far.

“Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their 40s were like, ‘This is my best. This is my favourite decade so far,’” she told Byrdie.

While Hudson admitted that she “doesn’t really think about” aging in the entertainment industry, she does believe that women are held to a higher standard than men in Hollywood.

“The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed,” she continued. “Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging.

"Everybody wants to talk about, you know, what women are doing to their face. Or how women do anti-aging. And I love all that stuff. I love talking about what’s the new laser, but it’s interesting that men don’t really get the same questions. But, you know, they’re just as worried about aging.”

Rather than feeling the pressure to keep up appearances, Hudson feels that getting older is about prioritising what’s important in her life.

“I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable – that we are impermanent,” she said. “And the question becomes, what do you seek out of life? What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?”

In November, Hudson spoke about her strong relationships with her exes, and how she manages to co-parent with the three different fathers of her three children.

“Ryder is in college and very happy,” she said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Chris and I just need to check in once in a while.”

As for her son Bingham’s father, Hudson said she has spent the holidays with Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans.

“Matt is so wonderful – I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent,” she continued. “For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it. The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”