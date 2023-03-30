Kate Hudson addresses ‘lies’ about her in early days of stardom

Kate Hudson has spoken out about the public scrutiny she faced in the early days of her career.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said that when she began experiencing fame, there were “so many lies” about her as the media speculated on her relationships and commented on her body.

Appearing on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, Hudson (43) recalled: “When I got really famous, there were so many lies. It was so weird because in my mind it felt so unjust, like this is unfair.

“[The media] were so mean to women. I mean, the body-shaming from being too skinny to too fat to then going up your skirt and the cellulite.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, also opened up about how her interactions with men were always being scrutinised by paparazzi.

“I couldn’t speak to a man without being partnered with him,” she said. “I couldn’t sit and say hello to someone.

“There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn’t in any way comprehend, that I realised I need to figure out how to not care about any of this.”

The Bride Wars actor described reports about her as “so negative” and added: “You just realise that you’re letting them win the more you feel bad. If I’m going to allow this negative energy to get into me, then they win. I’ve given them all my power.”

The interview comes after Hudson recalled being “trashed” by critics after she wore a silver Stella McCartney dress with a high collar at the 2001 Academy Awards.

In a TikTok video, she remembered being put on “every ‘Worst Dressed’ list” for wearing the gown.

Video of the Day

The actor said that looking back on the dress, she “thought to myself, ‘What? This dress is awesome’. I love it.”

“I even like the crazy hair, which everyone didn’t like,” she continued in the video, referring to her curly updo. “I think it looks super cute and different.”

In February, Hudson opened up about feeling like she “had failed” after her relationships with Matthew Bellamy and Chris Robinson ended.

Speaking on the Table for Two podcast, she said: “As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris or Matt – I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships.”

Hudson was married to the Black Crowes frontman for seven years, and they share 19-year-old son Ryder. She was later engaged to Bellamy from 2011 to 2014, but called it off. They co-parent their 11-year-old son Bingham.

She is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Rani.