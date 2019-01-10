Style Celebrity News

Kate Beckinsale's response to being linked to Pete Davidson is frankly perfect

Caitlin McBride

Kate Beckinsale, arguably the most underappreciated celebrity on Instagram, had the perfect response when she was linked to comedian Pete Davidson.

Beckinsale (45) and Davidson (25) were both guests at Netflix's Golden Globes after-party and according to two different publications, sparks were flying between the two. While PEOPLE reported that were flirting all night, Page Six initially said they left the party together, prompting a tornado of news stories linking the two. "They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes," according to Page Six.

E! News also quoted a source saying they looked "very cosy" at the same bash. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him," they said. Earlier in the night, both attended the InStyle and Warner Bros after-party.

Both are single, with Davidson famously ending his engagement to Ariana Grande last year and Beckinsale, who has a 19-year-old daughter with ex-partner Michael Sheen, was last linked to model Matt Rife and British comedian Jack Whitehall.

Classic mixup. #CommentsByCelebs

The Underworld star shared a picture of her mother during her modelling heyday on Instagram, under which a follower referenced the rumours, writing, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," she responded. "Easy mistake."

Now, instead of focusing on the would-be romance, the internet's expansive showbiz network is talking about how witty she is. Well played, Kate.

