Members of the British royal family gathered last night in London's Royal Albert Hall to pay tribute to those who fought in the First World War at a remembrance event marking a century since the Armistice.

Kate and William sit next to the Queen - while Harry and Meghan are seated at the back - in royal box last night in London

Everyone in the royal box stood as thousands of audience members and descendants held up photos of those who took part in the conflict.

Kate and William, and Charles and Camilla sat next to the Queen in the royal box, while Harry and Meghan sat at the back of the box.

Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's first child, looked radiant as she arrived, smiling and greeting officials and attendees.

Kate and Meghan both wore black, as did the Queen and Camilla and Theresa May for the poignant ceremony. The British prime minister and her husband Philip held up photos of two of her ancestors.

Tom Jones led the musical performances, singing Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer with the RAF Squadronaires.

Sheridan Smith was backed softly by a piano as she sang Are You Just Sleeping, while Tom Fletcher from McFly performed Born To Fly with Danny Jones, which he wrote to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist who delighted millions at Harry and Meghan's wedding earlier this year, played a modern version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah to a hushed crowd.

A poignant citation, written for Saturday evening by children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo, was read by Second World War pilot Colin Bell.

