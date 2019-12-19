Kate and William send sweet Christmas family portrait on a motorcycle and sidecar

Motorcycle fan the Duke of Cambridge has used a picture showing his family perched on a bike and sidecar as his official Christmas card image.

Grouped around the vintage-style bike, William, Kate and their children could be just like any other family enjoying the good weather as they indulge dad's passion.

The duke has a long love of two-wheeled machines and used to regularly ride a number of high-performance bikes, including a 1199cc Ducati, before he settled down.

He admitted to Jonathan Rea - now five-time World Superbike champion, as he awarded him an MBE in 2017 - that his love of motorcycles had been put on the back burner because of his growing family.

William made his first official visit to the Isle of Man last year to watch its world famous motorbike road race and confessed he was once taken as a passenger around the race course by bike.

The duke and his brother the Duke of Sussex, who is also a keen biker, took part in the arduous Enduro Africa motorcycle rally in 2008.

In the Christmas card picture, William is straddling the bike and holding Prince Louis, who is sitting in front of him, while Kate grabs one of the handlebars.

Princess Charlotte is standing up in the sidecar and gripping its windscreen while behind her is Prince George. The children and their parents are all casually dressed.

The printed message in the card - sent to friends, charities and organisations associated with the Cambridges - reads "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year".

The card's image was tweeted by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, who is commandant of the RAF Air Cadets, although the tweet later appeared to have been removed.

This photograph taken in the Autumn by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The organisation has Kate as its figurehead and the duchess appeared to have sent the card and signed it "Catherine".

The tweet said: "A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the air cadets.

"We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020."

