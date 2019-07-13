Kate and Meghan showcase contrasting signature styles at Wimbledon women's singles final
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Wimbledon for the women's singles final.
Both are watching the clash between American star Serena Williams and Romanian pro Simona Halep on Centre Court from the Royal Box where they are joined by Kate's sister Pippa Matthews.
Kate, who who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), was snapped ahead of the 2pm match meeting with the owner of Hugh Lowe Farms, the official strawberry supplier to the tournament, as well as young female tennis players.
For the occasion she opted to recycle a green Dolce & Gabanna dress which she previously wore in Canada in 2016.
Meghan, meanwhile, is wearing a crisp white shirt teamed with a floaty blue and white pleated skirt. It is reminiscent of the outfit she wore for her first visit to Wimbledon last year - a crisp blue and white striped shirt and cream slacks.
It's the second time the sisters-in-law have appeared in public together this week having attended a polo match on Wednesday.
Meghan is close friends with Williams and turned up to support her during her match earlier this week.
That visit caused a stir as royal protection officers instructed fans not to take pictures of her as she was attending the match "in a private capacity".
Hasan Hasanov - one of the punters spoken to - said: "I had no idea she was there!"
The 58-year-old told the Sun: "I honestly couldn't really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals - and, if I did, I'd ask first."
The Times also reported that Meghan was not supposed to be wearing jeans in the members' area of the club.
At the All England Club spectators are not required to stick to a dress code. However, those invited into the Royal Box are expected to wear a dress or jacket and tie.
Also watching the action from the Royal Box are Irish actor and Poldark star Aidan Turner while Wolf Hall actor Sir Mark Rylance and Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker have also been invited.
Williams is hoping to equal the world record of 24 grand slam titles won by a female player, which was set by Australian Margaret Court and has stood since the 1970s.
Meghan, who is on maternity leave following the birth of son Archie, will make her first red carpet appearance as a duchess when she attends the screening with the Duke of Sussex in London's Leicester Square on Sunday.
Additional reporting by PA
Read more: Meghan Markle to make first red carpet appearance as a duchess at Lion King premiere this weekend
