Karlie Kloss breaks her silence on political views after viral Project Runway clip

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has finally spoken about her political views after a video of a Project Runway contestant highlighting her closeness to the Kushners went viral.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has finally spoken about her political views after a video of a Project Runway contestant highlighting her closeness to the Kushners went viral.

In the clip, contestant Tyler Neaslone was told by fellow judge Brandon Maxwell that he couldn't see host Karlie "wearing it anywhere, honestly", to which he responded: "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

Karlie married Joshua Kushner, a tech entrepreneur, in 2018 after six years together. Joshua's brother Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and works as a senior aide to US President Donald Trump - and has been a key figure in the Trump family for years.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Karlie about her views in light of the video, and her close links to the Trumps via her in-laws.

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner celebrated their wedding party in Wyoming

“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," she said.

“I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Karlie has kept her views private for several years, and rarely spoke about her husband or his family before their wedding, but as the 2020 campaign ramps up and with a TV show to promote, the attention has returned once again to one of the fashion industry's closest links to a controversial White House.

"At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass - forget what the public says, forget social media. I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications," she previously told Vogue. "It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men."

"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for. We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back."

“I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”



“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”#ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/O9qJbrC2ZN — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 3, 2020

(L-R) Businesswoman Ivanka Trump, business woman Dasha Zhukova, and model Karlie Kloss attend the Men's Singles Final Match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Day Fourteen of the 2016 US Open

Online Editors