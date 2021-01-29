Kardashians break down in tears in trailer for final series of family TV show

Kim Kardashian West breaks down in tears in the teaser for the final series of the family’s reality TV show (Ian West/PA)

The Kardashians break down in tears in the teaser for the final series of the family’s reality TV show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns for a swansong in March and will come to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The show first aired in 2007 and has been a pop culture phenomenon, making worldwide stars of the family.

Itâs the end of an era, fam. 😭Join us for the final season of #KUWTK March 18th only on E! pic.twitter.com/QzpKjRK8iQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 28, 2021

A trailer for the final season features a look back at memorable moments as well as Kim Kardashian West, the focus of the series, sobbing while announcing the news the show will soon be over.

So-called “momager” Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, also fights back tears while sharing the news.

The trailer is set to Harry Styles’ hit Sign Of The Times.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end with speculation swirling around the marriage of Kardashian West and husband Kanye West.

The mother-of-four announced the show was finishing in September and said: “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The family has since signed a deal with streaming service Hulu.

