Kardashian sisters star in throwback TV talent show audition tape

The siblings had an early push for fame.

Kim Kardashian West shared a glimpse into the family&rsquo;s pre-fame lives by sharing a childhood audition tape for a TV talent show (PA) Expand

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West offered a glimpse into the family’s pre-fame lives by sharing a childhood audition tape for a TV talent show.

The billionaire cosmetics mogul, 40, posted a throwback video of her and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, trying out for Star Search.

The siblings, dressed by mother Kris Jenner, wore matching metallic dresses while lip-syncing to Tiffany’s 1987 cover of I Think We’re Alone Now.

Khloe stood out wearing a funky pair of sunglasses while performing with a microphone.

Kardashian West captioned the video: “Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!”

Khloe commented on the post: “A 5 year old vibe! I am a f****** vibe!!!!!!!”

And Jenner, 65, said: “Those were the days!!!!! When I got to dress you guys!!!!!! I knew I should have been a stylist…..”

Star Search initially ran in the US from 1983 to 1995 and was hosted by Ed McMahon.

Future famous faces to appear on the show included Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter and Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes.

