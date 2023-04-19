Kardashian family celebrates ‘irreplaceable’ sister Kourtney on her birthday

The Kardashian family has celebrated their “irreplaceable” eldest sister Kourtney on her 44th birthday.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, together with matriarch Kris Jenner, posted online tributes and shared pictures and videos to mark the occasion.

In her own post, Kim wished her sister “the most magical of birthdays”, but admitted she could not “compete” with Khloe’s captions.

“I really can’t ever compete with @khloekardashian’s birthday captions lol so I’ve just been sitting here trying to figure out how to express my deepest love for you and wishing you the most magical of birthdays.

“I treasure every single memory we have ever made and I can’t wait to make so many more. I love you forever.”

In a lengthy post, Khloe said she had loved her eldest sister “before even knowing how to love” and described her as “one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world”.

“Life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you?” she wrote.

“You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we’ve shared I’ll crave that forever.”

Khloe said she and Kourtney were “two peas in a pod” and went together “like peanut butter and jelly”.

“Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I,” she said.

She added: “My birthday wish for you is that this life becomes all that you want it to, your dreams stay big, your worries stay small, and you never need to carry more than you can hold.

“My wish is that you continue to sparkle, you continue to live life just as you see fit. I pray that the magic in you only gets stronger and the fire of life I see in you never ever dims.”

Posting a video compilation, beginning with her bringing Kourtney home for the first time as a baby, Jenner paid tribute to “my beautiful first born child”.

“It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by,” she captioned the post.

“I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts.

“You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true.

“You are beautiful inside and out! You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, loving, and are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy!

“You are the best mom and I’m so proud of you each and every day. I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo”.