Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over antisemitic posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper.

Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies.

In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That's an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Earlier this month, Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he didn't support the shirt, and urged people not to buy it.

On Instagram, Ye posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people, according to media reports.

Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye's Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.

Ye, who is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, has previously spoken about his bipolar disorder and struggles with his mental health.

Meta, which owns Facebook as well as Instagram, at times will place restrictions on accounts that it deems repeatedly break its rules. The sanctions may include temporary restrictions on posting, commenting or sending direct messages.

Video of the Day

Ye had returned to Twitter on Saturday following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after Instagram locked his account.

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who last week renewed his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter following a monthslong legal battle with the company, greeted Ye's return to the platform before his suspension by tweeting, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.”

Musk has said he would remake Twitter into a free speech haven and relax restrictions, although it’s impossible to know precisely how he would run the influential network if he were to take over.

Ye last week defended wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt he debuted at Paris Fashion Week during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over,” the artist now known as Ye told the Fox News host.

“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he continued.

“They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.

“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then’.”

The showcase of West’s season nine collection in Paris on Monday also saw models walk the runway in white versions of the “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens was also in attendance at the show, where she too wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, per Complex.

As noted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “White Lives Matter” is a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”.

The phrase has also been used by supporters of former president Donald Trump.