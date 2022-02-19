| 5.2°C Dublin

Kanye West’s behaviour towards Kim Kardashian isn’t funny - it’s abusive

Kate Ng

As much as we’ve tried, it’s been hard to ignore the disintegration of the once-fruitful marriage between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Despite appearing to be on amicable terms since the reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February 2021, the past few weeks have seen West (now legally known as Ye) launch attack after attack at his ex-wife, her new beau Pete Davidson, and nearly everyone who dares to even breathe near their orbit.

The 44-year-old rapper has been using Instagram as his platform of choice to unleash his grievances against Kardashian, 41, in capital letters, posting about everything from her parenting decisions, to revealing private text messages from her and Davidson, to urging his fans to shout “Kimye forever” at Davidson in public.

