Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand to Gap

Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the chain next year.

Yeezy is best known for pricey trainers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sportswear brand Adidas, will not be sold at Gap stores.

San Francisco-based Gap, whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.

On Friday, West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright coloured hoodies, jackets and T-shirts. Shares of the retailer soared by nearly 19% on Friday.

West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.

As part of the deal, Yeezy will receive royalties and possibly Gap stock if the line sells well.

