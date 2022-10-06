Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday

Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter”.

West’s response to critics such as Gigi Hadid was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his] child on her birthday”.

He claimed that it was “wrong” that no one spoke up when “the Kardashians [kept him] from seeing [his] daughter”.

After Khloe defended her older sister, claiming it was the “Donda” singer who wanted “separate birthdays” for Chicago, West dubbed her a “liar”.

“You are lying and are liars,” West captioned his post, claiming: “Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

West also reiterated an earlier claim that he was finally able to attend his daughter’s fourth birthday party after Travis Scott, who is dating Kylie Jenner, “gave me the address of my childs [sic] party”.

In capital letters, he added: “That’s how y’all play with Black fathers.”

West and his ex-wife Kim share three more children, North, nine, Saint, six, and Psalm, three, together.

West also alleged that the Kardashians “threw a party before Psalms [sic] birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there” and that the “first I heard about it was seeing [pictures] of the party online”.

“Also, I should see my children 100 per cent of the time, but since there’s a separation, it should have been 50 per cent of the time,” West said, adding, “Y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus [sic] name.”

Last month, the Grammy-winner opened up about co-parenting with Kim while revealing how often he spends time with their children

At the time, he said that the Skims founder is with their children “80 per cent” of the time, before explaining why he wants some of his interests to be a part of their everyday “curriculum”.

The Independent has contacted the Kardashians’ representatives for comment.