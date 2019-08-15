Actress Kaley Cuoco has said she and her husband Karl Cook do not yet live under the same roof.

Kaley Cuoco says she and her husband do not live together

The Big Bang Theory star, who tied the knot with the professional equestrian rider last year, said their lifestyles mean they are not always able to be together.

Cuoco told E! News: “We’re building our dream house, we’re eventually going to be under the same house forever.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, we have different locations we’re at a lot and we’re not together every single day, and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us.”

Referring to social media posts where they often tease each other, she added: “If we want to Instagram shame each other, we Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.

“He likes his Instagram posts, he’s his biggest fan.”

Cuoco, 33, and Cook, 28, married last June at a horse stable near San Diego, California, a reference to his career and her passion for horses.

They have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017.

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The screen star is best known for starring in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, playing Penny since the programme started in 2007 until it finished earlier this year.

PA Media