Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory star revealed her new baby’s name.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

By AP Reporters

Actress Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram on Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

