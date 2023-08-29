K-pop boyband BTS label’s search for next ‘global girl group’ to air on Netflix

The label behind Korean pop sensations BTS have revealed the 20 contestants competing for a spot in the next “global girl group”.

The X Factor-style audition process will be documented for a series on Netflix after South Korean entertainment company Hybe, the label behind K-pop superstar boyband BTS, joined forces with US music label Geffen Records to select the final group of female contestants from 120,000 submissions.

It comes amid reports that several high-profile clients, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, have parted ways with talent manager Scott “Scooter” Braun – who is chief executive of Hybe America.

The audition programme marks the first time a US-based girl group will use the “world-renowned” K-pop training and development system, under which the contestants have been “quietly training” over the last year in Los Angeles, the labels have announced.

Fans can follow the 20 aspiring artists embarking on the programme titled The Debut: Dream Academy on YouTube from September 1, almost two years after initially announcing a partnership to develop a new girl group from performers around the world.

The final members of the group will be determined later this year along with the name of the band.

It was also announced that the year-long process creating the “one-of-a-kind” girl group will be turned into an upcoming docuseries for Netflix set to premiere in 2024, directed by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren who created four-time Emmy nominated documentary Becoming.

The girl group will follow in the footsteps of former global supergroups including Little Mix and One Direction, both of whom were created on UK talent show The X Factor.

Similarly it comes as K-pop, an abbreviation of Korean popular music, has grown beyond its origins of electronic, hip-hop, pop and rock into a subculture of its own.

Blackpink (left to right) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose (Doug Peters/PA)

K-pop girl group Blackpink made history at this year’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park by becoming the first Korean band to headline a major UK music festival, while K-pop boyband BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism since their debut in 2013, as well as winning a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

Speaking at the press event for the venture, Hybe chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said: “I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this I believed we needed a capable partner.

“When I met (chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M) John Janick, from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively.

“I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

Meanwhile Mr Janick said: “Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity.

“To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-Pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music.

“Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”

The Debut: Dream Academy on YouTube will span 12 weeks, leading up to the live finale on November 17 where the top contestants will vie for a spot in the final group.