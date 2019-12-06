Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel after he was pictured holding hands with a co-star.

Justin Timberlake apologises to wife Jessica Biel for 'lapse in judgement' on night out with co-star

The singer and actor was snapped hand-in-hand with Alisha Wainwright while filming the upcoming movie, Palmer, in New Orleans last month.

Timberlake (38) has now apologised to his actress wife Biel (37) and insisted that nothing happened between him and Wainwright.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star," Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour.

"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 and have a four-year-old son, Silas.

He and Wainwright (30) were drinking at a bar during a break in filming. The pair play lovers in the drama.

In 2014, Timberlake and Biel lodged defamation proceedings at the High Court in Dublin.

The couple issued the proceedings in relation to a photo and article that were published in British celebrity magazine Heat.

Heat is also sold in Ireland and throughout Europe, but is published by a German company.

The story appeared inside the publication and purported to carry quotes from Total Recall actress Biel.

The case, in which the couple were represented by solicitor Paul Tweed, was eventually settled.

Timberlake was also embroiled in a scandal involving Janet Jackson in 2004 when the pair were duetting during half-time atthe Super Bowl.

Jackson's nipple was exposed during the routine, with the incident comm- only now referred to as Nipplegate.

