Justin Bieber tells fans on Easter Sunday: Jesus has changed my life
Justin said Easter is not about a bunny.
Justin Bieber has shared an Easter message with his fans, telling them: “Jesus has changed my life.”
The pop heartthrob, 24, posted a note on Instagram on Easter Sunday reminding his 98.3 million followers of the real meaning of the holiday.
“Jesus has changed my life,” wrote the singer.
“Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!”
The Canadian star, who has been religious for many years, continued: “I believe this happened and it changes everything!
“I am set free from bondage and shame.
“I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”
Press Association