Justin Bieber tells fans on Easter Sunday: Jesus has changed my life

The pop heartthrob, 24, posted a note on Instagram on Easter Sunday reminding his 98.3 million followers of the real meaning of the holiday.

“Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!”

“Jesus has changed my life,” wrote the singer.

Happy easter A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

The Canadian star, who has been religious for many years, continued: “I believe this happened and it changes everything!

“I am set free from bondage and shame.