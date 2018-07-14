Justin Bieber shares steamy photo of him kissing fiancee Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has shared a steamy photograph of himself and fiancee Hailey Baldwin just days after confirming their engagement.

Justin Bieber has shared a steamy photograph of himself and fiancee Hailey Baldwin just days after confirming their engagement.

In the snap the shirtless pop star, 24, is seen passionately kissing the model in a hot tub or swimming pool.

Baldwin, 21, who is the daughter of the actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, is dressed in a bikini and has her legs wrapped around his waist.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

Bieber confirmed that he had proposed to Baldwin earlier this week, sharing a black-and-white picture of the pair that shows a diamond ring on Baldwin’s left hand.

Writing to his 100 million followers on Instagram, the Canadian said: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Bieber went on to thank God before adding that he was “excited” his younger siblings would get to see a “healthy stable marriage and look for the same”.

Bieber added: “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!”

Press Association