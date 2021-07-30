‘Just when we thought our day couldn’t get any better’ – Hollywood actress Amy Adams visits the Book of Kells 

Amy Adams in the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin.

Hollywood actress Amy Adams has visited the Book of Kells in Trinity College Dublin.

The Twitter account for one of the oldest books in the world wrote: “Just when we thought our day couldn't get any better.

“We were beyond excited to welcome Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo to the #BookofKells this afternoon.”

We were beyond excited to welcome Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo to the #BookofKells this afternoon.#KeepDiscovering #LoveDublin pic.twitter.com/1vp80mAMa6 — The Book of Kells (@BookOfKellsTCD) July 29, 2021

The American actress appears to be making the most of her time in the Emerald Isle as in May she took her daughter to the National Gallery of Ireland for her birthday.

Six-time Oscar-nominated Adams is currently in Ireland filming the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Disney film Enchanted.

Filming of the flick started in the past two months after Enniskerry in Co Wicklow was transformed into a Disney wonderland.

It has all led to a lot of excitement in the village among locals and visitors, and the businesses are hoping there will be a long-term tourism spin-off into the future.

Enchanted, which was released in 2007, was nominated for three Oscars and centred on the story of Princess Giselle, played by Adams, as she was banished from her magical animated land to the gritty streets of Manhattan.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical divorce lawyer, played by Patrick Dempsey.