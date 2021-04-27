| 7.6°C Dublin

‘Just Like Heaven’ – Kourtney Kardashian shares steamy snap with boyfriend Travis Barker

Keiran Southern

Kourtney Kardashian shared a steamy snap with boyfriend Travis Barker in the couple’s latest public display of affection.

The reality TV star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, made their romance Instagram official in February after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

Their latest social media picture, taken in the desert, showed a bikini-clad Kardashian in the arms of the heavily tattooed Barker.

The couple were sharing a kiss. Kardashian captioned the post: “Just Like Heaven.”

Barker, a world-famous drummer and record producer, commented: “EVERYTHING.”

Last week the couple celebrated Kardashian’s birthday with a romantic getaway in Laguna Beach, California.

In a birthday message, Barker shared pictures of the pair together and said: “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Kardashian has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick while Barker is a father of two.

He was been married twice, including to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian’s relationship with TV personality Disick, 37, has been a storyline in the latest series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

PA Media

